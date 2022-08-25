Wagga Tigers are heading into this Saturday's A grade qualifying final against Griffith full of confidence after a strong end to their regular season.
Tigers goal keeper Georgia Tilyard says that they have started to find some real momentum and feels like they have timed their run perfectly.
"We had a bit of a slow start to the year," Tilyard said.
"But we have just started to find that momentum coming into finals, which is perfect timing.
"Hopefully we can continue that into the next few weeks."
The Tigers have beaten the Swans in their two previous games this year with Tilyard confident that the ability to play four quarters without any lapses the key to victory on Saturday.
"I think honestly we just seem to have a good start and then we seem to drop off," she said.
"If we can continue to keep that momentum throughout every quarter that should get us over the line.
"We just seem to drop off and that's when they seem to catch up, so if we can start that lead and keep it, I think that'll be the key this weekend."
The Tigers head into the finals on the back of six-straight wins with Tilyard saying it has taken a while to find continuity in the side.
"I'm actually really happy with how we are going," she said.
"The start of this season was a bit rocky and we've had a lot of injuries and players leaving to go on holidays.
"So it has taken us pretty much the whole season to get momentum and finally get in the groove.
"I think if we can continue playing how we have in the past few weeks, we absolutely have a shot this year."
The Tigers have a relatively young team with Tilyard and Jess Allen the only two remaining members of the 2018 A grade premiership team.
"The rest of our team are all under 20 and this is their first year in A grade finals," she said.
"It will be tricky, but I absolutely think they are up for it and they will stand up under the pressure."
While no-one has got close to Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes so far this season, Tilyard is excited about her sides chances over the next few weeks.
"That's what I love about finals," she said.
"It doesn't matter what happened in the round games as its a complete clean slate and everyone is beatable in finals.
"It's very open to anyone and there are a lot of capable teams this year which is awesome.
"The competition has been fantastic, so anyone is capable of taking out the premiership this year."
