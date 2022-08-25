The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Tigers goal keeper Georgia Tilyard is confident that her side has what it takes to take the fight up to Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes in this years finals series

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 25 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHASE FOR THE CUP: GGGM's Chloe Hamblin, Wagga Tigers' Georgia Tilyard and MCUE's Phoebe Wallace ahead of the Riverina League A grade finals. Picture: Courtney Rees

Wagga Tigers are heading into this Saturday's A grade qualifying final against Griffith full of confidence after a strong end to their regular season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.