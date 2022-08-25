Tumut ready to hit the road for 'home' semi

Tumut are not concerned they have given up home ground advantage to start their finals campaign.
Instead the Blues will meet Kangaroos on their home ground looking to keep their season alive.
Advertisement
However co-coach Lachlan Bristow is confident moving away from a muddy Twickenham will be a positive for the side heading into the elimination final at Equex Centre on Saturday.
"When we realised Twickenham wasn't going to be good enough to play on and threw up the option of going Wagga we knew that would be a possibility but at the end of the day it didn't bother me," Bristow said.
"If we are good enough to go deep into finals then we are good enough to beat any team anywhere."
READ MORE
Tumut have a long road ahead of them needing to win four must-win finals if they are to repeat their 2019 success.
However Bristow thinks it is achievable.
"I think it will be good to play some consistent footy week-in, week-out as I know the weeks off can hurt teams," he said.
"We just have to be good enough and take it one week at a time and if we do that we can be there at the end of the season."
Tumut have had an extra week to prepare after losing the Challenge Cup to Temora in horrendous conditions at Twickenham after having the bye in the final round of the season.
The Blues will have an unchanged line up, with only Jed Pearce missing from their best possible side.
Bristow believes that is another advantage coming into Saturday.
"The way we finished the year, with everyone on deck at the moment, we've put it to every team," he said.
"There isn't a team at the moment that I don't think we can beat on our day."
Kangaroos will need to reverse two losses against Tumut to keep their season on what is a big day for the Blues with five of their grades playing in elimination finals.
They are the only club to have all five grades in finals.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.