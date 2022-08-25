TURVEY Park and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes have shared the spoils on Wagga and District Juniors' youth girls grand final night.
MCUE started the night with a hard-fought two-goal win over the combined Temora-Cootamundra team in the under 12 decider at Robertson Oval.
It then turned into a Turvey Park domination as they claimed the under 14s and under 16s grand finals in emphatic fashion.
The Bulldogs under 14 team ran out 16.15 (111) to 0.0 (0) winners over Wagga Tigers.
Turvey Park's under 16 team then took out their grand final 4.9 (33) to 0.0 (0) over East Wagga-Kooringal.
The best game of the night was the under 12 grand final as MCUE beat Temora-Cootamundra 6.7 (43) to 4.7 (31).
Sybil Triggs was named best-on-ground for the Goannas.
Turvey Park's Majella Day was named best-on-ground in the under 14s, while Holly Williams won the best-on-ground medal in the under 16s grand final.
