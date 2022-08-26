Warbirds flocking to fill Riverina skies Advertising Feature

The last Warbirds Downunder festival in 2018 drew close to 20,000 people to Temora, with these spectators getting into the mood. Picture by Peter Morris

A small town nestled in the north east of the Riverina is preparing to more than double in size as a whole flock of warbirds take to their skies.

Once every two years, Temora plays host to the 'Warbirds Downunder' festival, which sees roughly 20,000 people converge for the aviation spectacular.

The festival tells the evolutionary story of Australia's wartime aircraft, with displays ranging from 1930s RAAF training aircraft right up to Australia's current front-line fighters.

View + 6 Photos

A different world



The Temora Aviation Museum is preparing for the fifth installment of the widely-popular festival.



It's been four years since the last, with Covid inevitably putting plans on hold till now.



Deputy CEO Peter Harper said this festival will have a distinctly poignant flavour, considering how different the state of the world is since 2018.



"Four years on, the world is a different place from our last festival," he said.

With the conflict in Ukraine, and with relations so unsettled across the world, seeing these aircraft in the skies makes it more than a novelty - it puts into perspective what these aircrafts have been used for and what they're capable of now.

RAAF Roulettes in 2018. Picture by Gavin Conroy

"We don't glorify war, but it's important to remember our wartime history so hopefully we don't repeat the mistakes of the past," Mr Harper said.

Journey through history



The festival takes people on a journey, telling the stories of the aircraft which have and may serve Australia.



One of the oldest aircraft to go on display is from the 1930s. The Tiger Moth was used mainly as a training vessel for troops to get the hang of flying before they were "thrown in the deep end" and into conflict.



One of the best-known aircrafts on display is the Spitfire, renowned for its role in the Battle of Britain during WW2.

Other cutting-edge vintage jets involved in conflicts such as the Korean and Vietnam Wars will also feature.

The festival and the Museum have been and continue to be supported by the Royal Australian Airforce (RAAF).

This year, they will be bringing aircraft including those which are currently serving in the RAAF as well as the cutting-edge F35, Australia's current frontline fighter.



"These aircraft are quite new to our air force - quite new to any air force, in fact - and they are just jam-packed with technology that would blow most of us away," Mr Harper said.



"To have the whole spectrum right from the 1930s basic training aircraft to the F35, the world's most advanced frontline fighter, it is quite unique to display."

Other aircraft set to come to the festival include the T-6 Texan x 4, UH-1 (Huey), DH-82, Ryan STM, Ryan PT22, CA-13 Boomerang, Hudson, Spitfire MkXVI, Spitfire MkVIII, CA-16 Wirraway, O2.A-37B, Canberra, Avenger, Mustang x 5, O-1 Bird Dog x 2, P-40 Kittyhawk x 3, CT4 x 3, Corsair, F-35A, C-130J, C-17J, C-27J, Roulettes.



Purpose with heart

At the heart of the festival is the sacrifice made by Australian veterans.

The museum aims to acknowledge the role played by Australia's historic ex-military aircraft, and to remember the efforts of those who flew them.



"There is a real concentrated effort to get veterans here, to remember those men and women and to hear their stories," Mr Harper said.



"We've had some wonderful veterans attend in the past, and we have events for the public for them to meet the veterans who lived in a very different time to what we're used to.

"To hear those stories and accounts of what they endured during conflict, it helps to understand the significance of WW2.

"Again, we don't glorify war, but we wouldn't be the country we are now without that part of our history."

And if a young - "or older" - spectator comes away with a spark of passion for aviation, that's a bonus.



Helicopter view of the crowds gathered for the Warbirds Downunder festival in, 2018. Picture by Peter Morris

Something for all



The last festival in 2018 was "epic", drawing in just under 20,000 people across the two days - with about 12,000 on the ground each day.



Events include flying displays demonstrating aircrafts' capabilities; informative commentary and music; guided tour of static exhibition; pilots and veteran interviews; a children's playground; and a pilot meet and greet.