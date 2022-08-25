Two of Wagga's best comedic talents are sharing Aussie humour with the world this month with a string of shows at a famed international comedy festival.
Homegrown comics Dane Simpson and Michelle Brasier have taken the stage this August at the 75th Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
Advertisement
The pair shared glowing feedback of their time in the Scottish city.
This is Mr Simpson's first appearance at the iconic arts festival, where he's this week hosting a comedy variety show with a lineup of Australian comics.
"I'm having so much fun," he said.
"It's so incredible to be a part of the world stage, which is badass.
"International comedian Dane Simpson."
A staple of local comedy, Mr Simpson often heads up iconic trivia and bingo nights at the Thirsty Crow.
Mr Simpson said he felt right at home with crowds that "love Aussies" and a particularly warm response to his accompanying musical instrument.
"I feel like they're really into the country humour that I do," he said.
"And the Didgeridoo is just killer - they're loving it."
Ms Brasier, who recently performed her award-winning show Average Bear at the Civic Theatre, said she had attended the festival since 2014.
"It pays off to keep coming back, I haven't had to be out on the street [handing out flyers] or anything like that and I'm super grateful," she said.
"The audiences, they're not taking a chance anymore.
"They all know who I am which is very lovely."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ms Brasier said the festival is unlike any other, with shows starting at 10am and running through the city until 5am.
Advertisement
"It's so big and so sprawling," she said.
"I think the population size triples or something like that."
Ms Brasier said the Wagga pair were yet to run into each other on the streets of Edinburgh but that she was looking forward to taking part in Mr Simpson's variety show.
Mr Simpson is bringing Didgeridoozy to the Wagga Civic Theatre on 22 October.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.