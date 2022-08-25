Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes will head into this Sunday's elimination final against Turvey Park hopeful of a repeat result after taking a 14-point victory over the Bulldogs on Saturday.
But while they took a lot of confidence out of the win, Goannas co-captain Paddy Griffin said his side is aware that the level will step up to another level and they will need to be able to prepare for a fiercer contest than they just played.
"It was good and we definitely got some confidence, but we are also wary that final is another ball game," Griffin said.
"We know that it's going to step up a level and that it creates more of a contest, but we are eager and excited."
MCUE were one of the in-form teams during the second half of the season with their only loss against Collingullie-Glenfield Park by four points.
They gave up a five goal head start to the Demons that day and Griffin said the Goannas had highlighted their starts as an area they could improve upon.
"We've put the work in on the track and obviously our start to the Collingullie game was our main room for improvement," he said.
"So we have been addressing that and making sure it's not an issue for us."
Another positive for MCUE was the return to form by Trent Castles with the key forward kicking eight goals in the win over the Bulldogs.
Castles has had a interrupted season due to injury, with Griffin glad to see him back in form on the eve of the finals.
"Trenta is just a superstar with just the vibe he brings and the way he plays his footy," he said.
"He just brings our whole playing group to a whole other level and it's just exciting to have him in that form at this time of year."
Griffin and fellow co-captain Nick Collins both missed the win against the Bulldogs with hamstring injuries suffered in the loss against the Demons, with Griffin hopeful he will be right to go come Sunday.
"I'd probably be on the fence at the moment," he said.
"But I will take the week as it comes and hopefully get over the line and get on the park on Sunday."
Injuries have unfortunately been a staple of the Goannas season and has resulted in 48 players having at least one game in first grade this season.
Griffin said that while it has been challenging to have so many changes from week to week, it's also a credit to the depth that they have through the first and second grade sides.
"It's had it's challenges with the amount of players that have come through," he said.
"But we are lucky enough that the blokes who have come through have all bought in and stuck to the structures and really engaged and took it on.
"They didn't take it as they'll go in and then they'll go out, so we were pretty lucky in that sense.
"It just shows the depth we have and also the engagement through the two grades."
While on the back foot and needing to win the remainder of their games, Griffin says the group has a lot of confidence they are capable of going all the way.
"We have got a lot of confidence in ourselves as a playing group," he said.
"We know where we are sitting and we are just excited to get into the business end now and have a crack and get into it."
