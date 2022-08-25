SOME of the region's most exciting Australian rules talent was recognised at Wagga and District Junior Football Netball League's presentation night this week.
More than 200 people came together to celebrate an action-packed junior season at The Rules Club in Wagga on Tuesday night.
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong proved the big winners in football, with two of the three league best and fairests on the night coming from the Lions.
GGGM's Nate Hamblin won the under 15 award, from Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes' Jack Warden, while Chett O'Mara took out the under 11 best and fairest, from North Wagga's Mason Carey.
Wagga Tigers' Joe Stone won the under 13 best and fairest from GGGM's Cooper Higgins.
The netball best and fairests went to GGGM's Emily McPherson (under 15), GGGM's Summer Griffiths (under 14), Turvey Park's Addison Farmer (under 13), MCUE's Abbey Hunt (under 12) and Wagga Tigers' Te Wai Kahuroa (under 11).
Best and fairests
Football
Under 11: Chett O'Mara (GGGM) 1; Mason Carey (North Wagga) 2
Under 13: Joe Stone (Wagga Tigers) 1; Cooper Higgins (GGGM) 2
Under 15: Nate Hamblin (GGGM) 1; Jack Warden (MCUE) 2
Netball
Under 11: Te Wai Kahuroa (Wagga Tigers) 1; Ivy Chobdzynski (North Wagga) 2
Under 12: Abbey Hunt (MCUE) 1; Bridie Worner (Wagga Swans) 2
Under 13: Addison Farmer (Turvey Park) 1; Sophie Lange (Wagga Swans) 2
Under 14: Summer Griffiths (GGGM) 1; Indiana Robertson (North Wagga) 2
Under 15: Emily McPherson (GGGM) 1; Isabel Edmunds (MCUE) 2
Other awards
Auskick Coordinator of the Year: Andrew Dwyer (Wagga Tigers)
Netball Umpire of the Year: Lacey Harris
Football Umpire of the Year: Jackson Connolly
Netball Coach of the Year: Jenni Campbell (Wagga Swans)
Football Coach of the Year: Greg Higgins (GGGM)
Volunteer of the Year: Allana Duncan (TRYC)
Club championship: MCUE Goannas
