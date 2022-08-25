IT HAS already been a big week for Marrar captain Jackson Moye and he will be looking to celebrate it with a win at Robertson Oval on Saturday.
Moye and wife Lyndal welcomed their first child, a baby girl Addison, last Thursday.
Advertisement
It ended any potential nervous moments around a clash between the birth and Saturday's second semi-final where Marrar will take on East Wagga-Kooringal.
Moye said it has been an exciting week for he and his family but explained he's also been lucky enough to get plenty of sleep despite the new arrival.
"I can't complain, she's going bloody beautiful," Moye said.
"It's been a big week. Everything's changed, changed for the better. I'm pretty happy with it.
"She's been pretty good and only up a couple of times so it won't change too much, I'll still stick to the routine."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Moye is gearing up for another finals campaign. He is a four-time Farrer League premiership player, having won two at Temora before capturing another two at Marrar.
Moye admits he still gets excited at the thought of another finals campaign.
"All the time, it doesn't come around very often so you've got to make the most of it," he said.
"It's like it's three-in-one this year after missing so many years. It makes this one a little bit more special. Playing for a bit more so it's definitely exciting."
Moye will look to lead Marrar from the front on Saturday in his regular midfield role.
He believes the number of players able to go through the Bombers' midfield is one of his team's strengths.
"We've got a good midfield. Across the board it's pretty good and we've got good forward swaps.
"When you're in there, you try and do as much you can and help everyone out. But it's good how we've been rotating, that's the joys of having good depth at the club."
Marrar enter finals on the back of 13 straight wins. They have only lost the one game in each of the last two home and away series.
Advertisement
Moye is happy with how they enter finals.
"Yeah, happy with how all the boys are going. We're up and about, 21 contributors, we're all pulling our weight, doing our bit," he said.
"It's evenly distributed across the team so if we can all keep doing that on game day, it should be good, should be exciting."
As for EWK, Moye knows they will prove strong opposition.
"They are dangerous, we are very wary of them," he said.
"We've got a full side to pick from, hopefully, so we'll use that and we'll just stick to what we know. Play to our strengths and hopefully get a good start, if we can do that, hopefully the game can take care of itself.
Advertisement
"They're dangerous but we've got to make sure we turn up on the day."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.