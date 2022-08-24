Last month many Riverina residents reported windows shaking as debris from a SpaceX spacecraft crashed across the state's southeast.
Three pieces of space junk were later identified as coming from the crash and now a fourth piece has been found by Tumbarumba farmer Jordan Hobbs.
Advertisement
IN OTHER NEWS:
On Tuesday, ANU Astrophysicist Dr Brad Tucker travelled out to inspect the hoverboard-like piece, which measured approximately 60 by 15 centimetres with a weight of about one kilogram.
After closer analysis, he confirmed it is space junk and said it's a concern pieces fell across populated areas like the Riverina at up to 25,000 km/h.
"Had this piece of space junk been off by 10 seconds coming down from the sky, it could have landed in Tumba or on the highway," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.