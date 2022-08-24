ON THE PACE: Big winner aiming for Breeders Plate

EL CAMINO is being set for the MIA Breeders Plate after an ultra impressive performance at Leeton on Tuesday night.
After a win at Penrith in April, El Camino dominated his rivals despite having to do plenty of work.
Sitting without cover after some trouble at the start, El Camino was able to race away from his rivals to win by 45.2 metres.
Clocking a mile rate of 1:58.1, trainer-driver James McPherson was thrilled with his efforts.
"I didn't expect him to win by that far but I did think he had a fair bit on the field," McPherson said.
"I have a high opinion of him, he's probably one of the best horses I've had myself, so I did think he would beat them pretty easily."
It was McPherson's first win as a trainer since moving back to the region.
He is working a team of four horses.
El Camino was set to race at Young last week before a mishap on the road forced him to be a late scratching.
However he more than made up for it.
With the son of American Ideal not eligible for the NSW Breeders Challenge this season, McPherson is eyeing off Leeton's two-year-old feature in December.
McPherson is looking to give him another start away from Riverina Paceway before a let up.
"I might give him one more start to get him ready for the Breeders Plate," he said.
"He is eligible for the Breeders Challenge but not as a two-year-old after a stuff up with the papers when we first got him.
"We'll just look after him to get him ready for the Breeders Plate.
"I might try to give him another start on a smaller track as while he won pretty easily he still didn't feel that comfortable around the corners so I think another run on a smaller track will be good as he had all his trials at Menangle and hasn't really had all that much exposure to half mile tracks."
****
MILLIONAIRE mare Frith now has a win in the broodmare barn.
After a second on debut in April, Frith's first foal Peaceful was a winner at Penrith on Thursday.
Bred and raced by Dianne Kelly, the daughter of Sweet Lou ran down Maddis Tiger in a Riverina-owned quinella.
She clocked a mile rate of 1:57.5 in the half-head win.
****
WHEREYABINBOPPIN added another group three win to his resume.
For the second time in four starts the Riverina bred and part-owned gelding has taken out the feature race at Menangle.
Starting from barrier eight, Whereyabinboppin was able to work to the front before holding off Petes Said So by 2.3 metres.
The win was his 17th from 52 starts and fourth this season.
Meanwhile B K Swy made it two wins in her last three starts on the same program.
The Leeton owned mare set a new career best mile rate of 1:50.6 and broke through the $150,000 in career prizemoney in the process.
****
CAMERON Hart scored his 700th win at Menangle on Tuesday.
After getting off to a winning start in first race as a 16-year-old, the former Junee reinsman brought up another milestone for former boss Shane Sanderson.
Hart is currently one win clear of Jack Callaghan as he chases consecutive NSW driver's premierships.
He has driven 116 winners in the state so far with a further 13 won interstate.
****
WAGGA will host an eight-race card on Friday.
Not only will a Pathway Stakes for three-year-olds be held but the feature is a heat of the Waratah Series.
It comes after an earlier heat of the Waratah Series failed to stand up at Leeton on Tuesday.
The first is at 1.12pm.
Young then races on Tuesday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
