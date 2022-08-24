The Daily Advertiser

Mount Austin Zac Wales convicted in Wagga Local Court of stealing $10,000 while working at general store

Rex Martinich
Updated August 25 2022 - 5:22am, first published August 24 2022 - 9:00am
Zac Wales, 29, of Mount Austin, who admitted to stealing $10,000 from his employer while working at a general store in Wagga.

A Wagga general store clerk who stole $10,000 from his employer has been told his actions could have ended the small business.

