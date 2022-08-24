A Wagga general store clerk who stole $10,000 from his employer has been told his actions could have ended the small business.
Zac Wales, 29, of Mount Austin, appeared in Wagga Local Court yesterday and pleaded guilty to stealing property of his employer, the Gumly Gumly Trading Post.
Wales confessed to the store's owner that he had stolen $10,000 over about a year working there.
The written confession was made in the weeks after Wales was caught on security camera vision taking cash from the register.
According to police facts, Wales was working at 3:38pm on April 21 when he took cash out of the register, walked around a corner and counted the money before putting it in his pocket.
Meanwhile, the owner was at the back of the business watching Wales via CCTV on her mobile phone.
Police attended Wales' home on June 16 and he made full admissions, telling officers "that's the truth" when the allegations were put to him.
In court yesterday, Wales' solicitor David Barron said his client had sold his motorbike to repay the full amount.
"His debts had got out of control, he couldn't pay bills and he couldn't earn enough money. He was living beyond his means," Mr Barron said.
"He is now working as a chef and is now better able to manage."
Mr Barron asked Magistrate Rebecca Hosking to consider a conditional release order without conviction.
Magistrate Hosking said Wales' offending was "ongoing and premeditated".
"A small business can go out of business in these circumstances where profits are going down and they don't know why," she said.
"Your references suggest you are otherwise an honest and reliable person. That's the insidious nature of this kind of theft: people perceive you to be of good character when you are stealing from them."
Magistrate Hosking said a conviction was needed as employers might consider Wales to be "someone who would not commit this type of offence".
Wales was sentenced to a 12-month Community Corrections Order.
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
