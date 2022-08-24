Unpredictable petrol prices and the potential end to the government's fuel excise cut are causing concern for Wagga locals and their businesses.
For many, there's no way around using fuel both personally and professionally, and the volatility of the commodity's price is a constant worry.
Advertisement
Fuel prices will automatically jump up 22.1 cents a litre on September 28 if the government allows the fuel excise cut to end, although Labor has indicated it is "examining" an extension.
Amid the uncertainty, businesses are having to make difficult choices about whether to absorb the costs or pass them on to customers.
Wagga's Beggy Garden Care owner and operator Ian Begg said fuel is his business' biggest cost, with prices going up "astronomically" in recent months.
"Fuel costs have gone through the roof," he said.
Despite this, Mr Begg said he hadn't yet passed on any additional costs to his clients.
"I've absorbed it all because some of my clients are struggling as we all are," he said.
"I'm just trying to help out where I can, trying to be community-minded."
Mr Begg said he'd consciously not passed on fuel prices at the height of cost of living difficulties but would soon need to recoup losses.
"Over the next period of time we're going to try and recover costs where we can," he said.
"But I'm also conscious that my clients are in the same boat as what I am - it's just horrendous."
Mr Begg has begun geographically sectioning jobs into certain days to avoid unnecessary travel and car fuel use.
The government estimated the fuel excise cut had already cost it $3 billion in revenue.
Joash Parker said his Oura farm could get through 200 litres of diesel a day during busy periods.
"There's not a lot we can do about it, we have to get things done," he said.
"It's an extra cost that affects profitability."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Advertisement
Mr Parker said he had on recent occasions delayed fuel orders.
"Usually we'd just top up when we get low," he said.
"There has been a couple of times where we figured we'll wait a week or two and see if the price might come down a little bit."
Like many commodity growers, Mr Parker's prices are set by the market, so absorbing fluctuating fuel costs is the only option.
Unleaded fuel prices around Wagga are currently sitting around the $1.60 mark after spending some time well above $2 in recent months.
Advertisement
Macquarie Business School senior lecturer in applied finance Lurion De Mello said factors like supplier countries, exchange rates, cycles and refineries will continue to impact fuel price volatility.
"I get asked: what do you think the price of petrol will be next week?" he said.
"I cannot look into a crystal ball and tell you that."
Dr De Mello said extending the excise cut is possible, but it would "dig a bigger hole in the government's debt".
"You have to keep in mind that Australia's petrol prices are some of the lowest in the OECD," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.