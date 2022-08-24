The Daily Advertiser

Wagga businesses face volatile fuel prices and uncertainty around fuel excise cut extension

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
August 24 2022 - 8:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COMMUNITY-MINDED: Ian Begg says he's yet to pass on any costs from fluctuating fuel prices to his customers but that may soon have to change. Picture: Les Smith

Unpredictable petrol prices and the potential end to the government's fuel excise cut are causing concern for Wagga locals and their businesses.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.