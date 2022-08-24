Artist to host public card making workshop ahead of Father's Day

Is there anything a father loves more on Father's Day than a good pun slapped on a sentimental card to go with breakfast in bed and a cheeky afternoon beer?
One Wagga artist is giving children across the city the opportunity to come and make a unique and quirky Father's Day card on the weekend at her home studio, making step one of Father's Day preparations all more the easier.
"I had been planning to do the cards at the Markets by the Lake, but it's been cancelled because of the weather," Creekside Violet's Melissa Dowell said.
"One of the organisers had asked for activities that children can do and I thought since Father's Day was coming up I'd do Father's Day cards."
Instead of throwing out the cards and decorations she had prepared, Mrs Dowell decided to go ahead with the activity but at her own studio.
"I thought I may as well still do it," she said.
"I've got pencils, texters, washy tape and some funny bits for the cards.
"I've also got some people to help me. I have three big tables I'll be setting up and I even have a marquee I can put up if it's wet."
The event is open to the public and will run over a four-hour period.
The open day at the studio will run from 9am to 1pm this Saturday at 20 Plumpton Road, Kooringal.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
