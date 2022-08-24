CALLS for residents to be given more time to properly assess the complex Inland Rail planning documents are grower louder, however, the relevant department says it has received no request for an extension.
The Australian Rail Track Corporation last week put the Inland Rail's Albury to Illabo Environmental Impact Statement, which took years to compile, on public exhibition.
But the community has only until September 14 to read, digest and comment on a document that runs to more than 4500 pages.
Giving the community 28 days is not long enough to comprehend such a dense study, said Riverina MP Michael McCormack.
"It's not long enough and I have told Inland Rail that people will need more than 28 days," he said. "I've told Inland Rail that they could perhaps advocate for more time.
"[But] they don't set the period of time, that's actually a statutory time set by the state planning department."
A spokesperson from the Department of Planning and Environment told The Daily Advertiser that consultation is an important part of the planning process.
"We consider requests to extend exhibition periods on a case-by-case basis but, at this time, we have not received any approach," they said.
The department said 28 days is comparable with other state significant infrastructure projects of this size.
Wagga Ratepayers Association president Chris Roche said the short exhibition time, coupled with the way the EIS was presented to the public, is an attempt to make life difficult for residents.
"The ARTC gave out USB sticks during the session last Thursday, they only had one 40-page document whereas the EIS is over 4000 pages," he said.
"To be able to submit a fair and full submission within 28 days is just purely impossible and that's been done ... on purpose. It's pulling the wool over our eyes."
Wagga councillor Richard Foley said there must be sufficient time to make detailed submissions for a project that has huge implications for the city. Both he and Mr Roche want an extension to 90 days.
"It is such an enormous document with huge consequences if people don't understand it," Cr Foley said.
Mr Roche said he intends to make a submission in the coming days, including a request to extend the public exhibition period.
"Anyone that feels they're going to be affected by the railway line, or anyone who actually wants to read the EIS ... they [should] request the NSW planning [department] to extend it," he said.
"A lot of people are angry.
"The Inland Rail is a great project but we've got to make sure it negatively affects as few residents as possible."
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
