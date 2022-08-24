MARRAR coach Shane Lenon has indicated the Bombers could line-up at full-strength for the first time this year in Saturday's second semi-final.
The Bombers will welcome back Reid Gordon for the showdown with East Wagga-Kooringal, while assistant coach Cal Gardner and talented teenager Blake Walker are also potential inclusions.
Advertisement
Walker qualified for finals with a reserve grade appearance in the final round against Temora but had not played since round 13 prior to that when re-injuring his knee.
Gardner has been restricted to six games this year, kicking 10 goals, due to hamstring problems and was last sighted against Northern Jets in round 16.
Gordon also last played against the Jets but has played minimal football in the second half of the year due to an interstate move.
Lenon is confident he will have a full squad to pick from this weekend.
"Yeah that's the positive. It doesn't guarantee you anything but it holds you in good stead," Lenon said.
"(Gardner and Walker) obviously trained last week, we had a good session Sunday, they both trained fully Sunday so I'd imagine they both will be up for selection."
MORE SPORT NEWS
There has been little between Marrar and EWK this season as they prepare to fight to be the first team through to this year's Farrer League grand final.
Gordon kicked a goal after the siren in round one to clinch a draw, while the Bombers produced a big final term to run out 40-point winners in round two.
Lenon knows the Hawks are a good team but is concentrating on his own backyard.
"Yeah they're a dangerous side but at the end of the day, we can only control what we do," he said.
"We've prepared well, training's been good, we're excited about playing finals and being apart of it, it's all about performing on the day now. The side that turns up and performs is going to be the side that wins. Obviously the prize for the winner is a spot in the grand final."
The Hawks booked their place against Marrar courtesy of a one-goal win over The Rock-Yerong Creek in a brutal slogfest at McPherson Oval last Saturday.
Lenon says he will take pieces from that game but believes Saturday's clash will be a different type of game.
"Yeah, you've always got to take things out of these games. Obviously conditions will be different this weekend," he said.
Advertisement
"Obviously last Saturday was a pretty ordinary old day, a bit of a slog. Obviously warmer weather is predicted for the weekend, Robertson Oval. Obviously conditions and everything are going to be a fair bit different to what they had to play in last weekend that's for sure."
Marrar go into Saturday's final on the back of 13 consecutive wins, while the Hawks have now put together five on end.
Lenon acknowledged the Bombers' winning streak helps provide belief but admits it will count for little come game time.
"It gives you confidence and belief and all that sort of stuff, that the boys go about it the right way and give themselves a chance but at the end of the home and away season it starts again," he said.
"We're excited to be playing in a final because obviously it's been three years since we've had an opportunity to play finals. It's exciting and everyone's pumped to be apart of it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.