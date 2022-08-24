Quality sprinter Calescent crashed through the $200,000 prize money barrier last start and could add further to her bankroll in the feature race at Wagga on Thursday.
Calescent has already won nine of her 31 starts and is listed as a $7.50 chance in early TAB markets behind Magnetic ($2.60).
Trainer Matthew Dale expects Calescent to run her usual race out in front and make the others chase hard if they are to run her down.
Magnetic is also a noted leader as are a few of the other contenders for the $35,000 Ian Reid Open (1200m) - named in honour of the late long serving secretary of the Southern District Racing Association.
Apprentice jockey Anna Roper will again have the ride on Calescent after guiding her to victory in a Benchmark 68 at Hawkesbury on August 8.
Calescent will start from barrier seven, with Magnetic (three) and the fast Seventh Seal (two) also pushing forward to try and gain an early advantage.
Bombdiggity is also another noted speedster who will be fitter for two starts back from a spell.
Well performer cups winner Zakeriz will resume after falling at his latest start in the Albury Mile in March.
Jockey Nyssa Burrells hasn't ridden since the incident and senior jockey Richard Bensley will take over on Thursday.
Calescent has some of the strongest recent credentials to win again, but Dale said it would be a difficult test to maintain her high winning strike-rate.
"She is going terrific, but it's a high-quality field and she has a tricky draw," said.
Yeldarb is a quality galloper with earnings of $225,000 from his eight wins in 46 appearances.
The eight-year-old ran third at his latest start at Bendigo and was successful on a heavy track at Wangaratta in June.
The gelding has won six and been placed as many times from 19 starts on heavy tracks.
He has finished second three times from seven starts at Wagga and McCarthy hopes he can break through for his first win at the course.
"He has finished fourth on a heavy track in a Wagga Town Plate and has been a great horse for the owners," he said.
"He was beaten a nose in an Albury City Handicap and his record could be even better if not for a bit more luck at times in decent races."
Meanwhile, McCarthy will also start impressive debut winner Xtrayya in the Class 1 (1000m) where he will also race against fellow debut winners Tomboulder and Supido Beauty.
Xtrayya won at Wangaratta defeating Gray's Reward which was placed at his next start and also Night Of Mayhem which won her next start at Warrnambool.
"I like when horses win early in their careers and the form from the race has stacked up since," he said.
"It was a great debut win because he was at top speed all of the way and kept giving."
