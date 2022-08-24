Wagga MP Joe McGirr has said a delayed response to the special report into the drug ice from the government has already hurt regional communities.
The special commission of inquiry into the drug 'ice' in NSW submitted its report to the state government two years ago, handing down 107 recommendations.
Advertisement
Several recommendations advised against criminalising drug use and for it to be viewed as a public health issue.
Since then, the government released an interim response ruling out five of the recommendations, including implementing pill testing facilities and safe injection sites, but has yet to say whether it will implement the rest.
NSW Attorney General Mark Speakman expressed his frustrations at the delays earlier this week. He joined the commissioner for the inquiry Professor Dan Howard SC, who previously said waiting to respond will heighten "personal suffering".
Dr McGirr said the delay has already impacted regional areas.
"People are not getting the help they need, communities aren't getting the help they could have," he said.
"We have already lost two and a half years."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Drug and alcohol recovery service Pathways Murrumbidgee participated in the inquiry during a hearing in Wagga. Since then, director of services Stephanie Stevens said the demand for their service is "stronger than ever".
She said their model of counselling and case management was a good option for regional cities like Wagga because it's flexible and cost effective.
"Not everyone needs the most intense treatment," she said.
"There needs to be something for everyone, at every different stage [of their recovery journey] because everyone is different."
Ms Stevens said she encouraged NSW to adopt a harm minimisation approach to methamphetamine addiction, which would bring the state in line with the national framework.
Dr McGirr said he and member for Sydney Alex Greenwich recently met with staff from the premier's office to enquire about the importance of a response from the government.
"There has been a very comprehensive and highly regarded review with a range of recommendations for the treatment of ice addiction and the need to take a public health approach," he said.
"Unfortunately, it's not clear what the timeline is for a response."
Advertisement
Commissioned by then premier Gladys Berejiklian, the inquiry received more than 250 submissions.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.