The Daily Advertiser

Coolamon co-coach Jake Barrett is adamant that his side is gaining momentum at the right time of year while declaring any of the five finalists can win the premiership

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 24 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CONFIDENCE GROWING: Coolamon co-coach Jake Barrett believes his side will take a lot of confidence out of their last round win against minor premiers Collingullie-Glenfield Park. Picture: Courtney Rees

Coolamon are entering the finals on the back of a confidence-boosting win over minor premiers Collingullie-Glenfield Park with Hoppers co-coach Jake Barrett saying his side took a lot out of the one point victory.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.