Coolamon are entering the finals on the back of a confidence-boosting win over minor premiers Collingullie-Glenfield Park with Hoppers co-coach Jake Barrett saying his side took a lot out of the one point victory.
After drawing in round nine, it was the Hoppers who took the narrow victory the second time around and Barrett said the win was just what his side needed on the eve of finals.
"It was a good game out there on the weekend," Barrett said.
"Collingullie were definitely up there as well, but it was just good for us boys I think to get that win and give us a bit of confidence heading into finals.
"The last couple of weeks we have been putting things in place that we want to do in finals and it was good to see that come out on the weekend."
The Hoppers finished the regular season in third position with Barrett believing that any of the five teams remaining has what it takes to win the premiership.
"It's just going to be pretty tight in that top five I reckon," he said.
"On the weekend Turvey showed they were right there with Mango and Mango have definitely been up there as the benchmark this second half of the year with Collingullie.
"It's very exciting, but I'm more excited that finals are finally here after sort of three years, I know they had that Covid Cup year but we obviously didn't play in that.
"We are just excited that finals is finally here and what more do you want when it's Coolamon V Ganmain in the first round of the finals."
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong have gotten the better of the Hoppers in their two clashes so far this year, with the Lions taking a 27-point win when they most recently went head-to-head in round 11.
Barrett says that they had a few things up their sleeve for the clash but also admitted that the Lions had some pretty decent players who they would need to nullify the influence of.
"We have had a fair few discussions about that and we have got a few things in place for the weekend," he said.
"But they have got some great timber in George Alexander who just got done on the weekend.
"Benny Walsh has been awesome for them down back and then you've got one of the best ruckman in the league for the past five to 10 years in Jacob Olsson.
"So they have got some real quality players and we are looking forward to the battle.
"It's going to be a cracking game and it looks like it's going to be a good day for it."
While the Lions do hold the advantage of their two classes so far this year, Kindra Park and Ganmain Sportsground are vastly different to Narrandera Sportsground.
While Barrett was unsure of who the ground would benefit most, he felt whoever turned up with more endeavour would finish the game on top.
"We are obviously a smaller side than Ganmain," he said.
"We have done our game plan around the bigger grounds, but at the end of the day it's whoever is going to rock up and want it more to be honest.
"The top five teams are every evenly matched and I think whoever rocks up on the day is going to win it, because I don't think there is any clear favourite at the moment."
For the Hoppers things are starting to build at the right time of year, with them nearly having their full strength side for the win against the Demons and Barrett confirming they would welcome back a few more for the qualifying final with Braeden Glyde to return from injury while Nick Buchanan will return from suspension.
