Letters: The Tumut, Adelong regions are worth fighting for

The Tumut and Adelong regions are unique, picturesque and worth fighting for.
The district of Tumut Valley farmers, residents and visitors to the area, do not want to endure the impost of 80m electric towers across productive, fertile valley floors and undulating hills.
In my 42-year career as an agronomist and consultant throughout this region I have been proud to witness the improvement and management of the landscape.
Embraced by local farmers in the early 1980s, the successful practice of direct drilling pastures and crops, along with lime application to modify soil pH, has contributed to overall productivity increases.
Fencing of soil types, according to land capability, the adoption of Landcare and fencing of sensitive riparian areas along with the practice of tree planting has also contributed to the district's improved sustainability and aesthetics.
The more a farmer nurtures the land the stronger the relationship is to that land. Farmers are true custodians of the land.
It is only now, after decades of accepting low prices and combating drought that farmers can finally realise pleasing financial returns only to take another blow by the devaluation of their land by Transgrid.
It is a terrible feeling to realise that your land will not be worth anything as it will become unsaleable with towers equivalent to 15 storey buildings.
The emotional stress and subsequent depression farmers may experience once they see the power line being erected through their properties is a real concern.
Farming is intergenerational; how many of our future farmers wish to raise their families under the power lines?
At present, the landscape and district's appeal is a win-win for local food producers, residents and tourists who visit and enjoy the positive aspects of the region.
Transgrid, with its current lack of positive relationship building, does not realise the strength of this bond or its importance for future generations.
Industrialising and devaluing the productive land in closely settled regions is not progress.
Just think of what the stewards of the land in 100 to 200 years' time will think of the hideous power lines that dissect the landscape.
I bet their first comment will be "you would have thought they could have put these lines underground".
Land and region are worth fighting for as you can clearly observe in the global geopolitical unrest in the Ukraine/Russia.
Farmers will fight for their land. When alternative options exist, Transgrid may need to modernise its thinking of the future rather than the immediate bottom dollar and timelines.
There is a lot of discussion about Australia's need for increased migrant intake, both skilled and unskilled, to fill vacant positions. I find this situation appalling.
Not only should we be training all the skilled workers we need, we should also be offering skilled workers, and skills training, to our less well-off neighbours.
Several decisions have led to this parlous situation. Universities are now expected to operate as businesses, and, in my opinion, with little commitment to research.
The TAFE system has been gutted, so that private providers could flourish.
Trade training in high schools has been reduced. Australia is experiencing a crisis in housing. Where are these migrants to live?
