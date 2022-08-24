The drivers of three vehicles have escaped unscathed after their cars collided earlier this morning on the Olympic Highway near The Rock.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said a crew was dispatched to the scene at about 10.30am on Wednesday morning following reports of a three-car collision.
Advertisement
The spokesperson said the cars collided at the Olympic Highway and Old Trunk Road intersection, about 1-to-2 kilometres from The Rock.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The age and gender of the third patient was not disclosed.
None of the patients was required to be taken to the hospital.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.