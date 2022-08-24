The Daily Advertiser

Wagga's Barbara Robinson is one of 15,000 war widows in NSW who'll be honoured on War Widows day.

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated August 24 2022 - 7:28am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PROUD: Barbara Robinson is proud to be a war widow and is glad the NSW government has honoured widows with their own day. Picture: Les Smith

Barbara Robinson met husband Roy at a dance at Wagga RSL in 1989. He approached her out of the blue and from that moment until the moment he died in 2018, they were inseparable.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.