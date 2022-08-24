Barbara Robinson met husband Roy at a dance at Wagga RSL in 1989. He approached her out of the blue and from that moment until the moment he died in 2018, they were inseparable.
"We met at the RSL one Sunday night when I went over for some old-time dancing and he came up to me looking for a dance partner," she remembered.
Advertisement
"We danced all night as if we'd been together forever, we just fitted in really well."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Robinson loved fishing and camping and their dog, but he loved dancing the most, they both did.
The pair "chased" country music shows from Tasmania to Perth, they liked "the quick stuff" best and were the first ones on the dance floor and the last ones to leave.
But in all their time together he never talked about the war. Mr Robinson was 17 when he left Wagga to fight in New Guinea during WWII.
It wasn't until the last years of his life, in declining health, that he opened up to his wife.
"He never complained ... but like my dad and my four uncles they all went to war and came back, they never talked about the war, it was tragic," she said.
"He only started to talk about the war the last four years of his life ... I can understand why men don't talk about this, it's horrible."
Roy was an ambulance driver in New Guinea, transporting the wounded and the dead in equal measure, and it had a profound effect on his life.
"No physical injury, but I think up here, because there was no help those days, there are today," she said, tapping her head as she spoke.
Mrs Robinson was emotional as she recalled those conversations and her story illustrates the burden carried by veterans' families.
She is one of 15,000 war widows in NSW and the state government has announced that starting this year, October 19 will be War Widows day.
Australian War Widows NSW chief executive Renee Wilson said she's grateful for the new day of honour.
"Widows, ever since the first world war, have been part of the fabric of NSW and it's important we acknowledge them and we pay tribute to their sacrifices." It's the first such day that recognises the importance of a veterans family, Ms Wilson said. And the recognition is an important step towards fixing the broken veterans system.
"I think it's all part of this building of momentum," she said. "Why are veterans' families not included in the veterans system in their own right? Put simply, it's too complex.
"The step in the right direction is having an institution of government ... saying 'we know that you've sacrificed, we know that you've carried this burden and your role is important .. and we're going to acknowledge that'."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.