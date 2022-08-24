Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes' premiership hopes have received a major hit with Ryan Price taking no further part in the Goannas season.
Price, who has only played the four first grade games this season after a frustrating year hampered by injury said it was a disappointing way to end his year.
"It's been a very frustrating year I guess," Price said.
"I'd only just managed to string a couple of games together and now I'm back out again.
"It's very frustrating especially at this time of year."
Price said that the incident occurred during the opening 10 minutes of the Goannas clash with Turvey Park on Saturday and that he didn't feel like he had done any serious damage at the time.
"I don't really know how, it was just a contest and I came out with a bit of a sore thumb," he said.
"I got it strapped up and just pushed through thinking it was a sprain, but the next day it was pretty swollen, so I went and got it checked out and it wasn't great news.
"I had surgery on Monday and got a couple of pins in there, so I don't like my chances of getting back."
Despite receiving his own disappointing news, Price was still very much optimistic about the Goannas' chances despite having to win all of their remaining games.
"We are certainly there to win a grand final like everyone else," he said.
"We think that we are capable without getting too ahead of ourselves, but we have got a pretty talented list just like the other four teams that are still there.
"We know we are starting at the bottom though and we have got to win every game from this point on.
"Our backs are against the wall a little bit and we have just got to front up every single week, but we are quietly confident that we are good enough and we will just have to see how we go."
While Price will be out for this Sunday's elimination final against the Bulldogs, there are a couple of potential inclusions for the Goannas including co-captains Paddy Griffin and Nick Collins.
"Hopefully we can get the rest of the boys back and fit," he said.
"I know we have got a few out at the moment, but hopefully everyone is available for this weekend which will give us a good chance of winning.
"We have sort of had a bit of a horrid run this year as far as injuries go, but I know every club has injuries so it's definitely not an excuse.
"We have just got to front up and do whatever we can with whoever we have got on the field."
