The Daily Advertiser

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes centre Phoebe Wallace says that her side still has areas to improve upon despite going through season undefeated

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated August 24 2022 - 7:32am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FINALS TIME: GGGM's Chloe Hamblin, Wagga Tigers' Georgia Tilyard and MCUE's Phoebe Wallace ahead of the Riverina League A grade finals. Picture: Courtney Rees

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes are heading into the Riverina League A grade finals with a huge target on their backs, however are the form team of the competition after going through the regular season undefeated.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.