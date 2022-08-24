Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes are heading into the Riverina League A grade finals with a huge target on their backs, however are the form team of the competition after going through the regular season undefeated.
MCUE centre Phoebe Wallace says that while her side is proud of what they have achieved so far, they still had some things to work on as they prepare for a semi-final next Saturday against either Griffith or Wagga Tigers.
"We still have lots of things to improve on," Wallace said.
"But we are pretty proud of our efforts so far."
The Goannas had the bye in round 17 and also will not play this weekend, with them looking to opponents in surrounding leagues in an effort to keep them sharp.
MCUE played Farrer League A grade minor premiers Temora last week and are set to play Osborne on Saturday with Wallace saying the practice matches are an ideal way to prepare for finals.
"I think that was one of the toughest games that we have played all year for sure," she said.
"They were very strong throughout the whole court."
Nobody has got within 14 goals of the Goannas all season, with Wallace admitting there is a bit more pressure on them given their outstanding record in the regular season.
"I think there is more pressure going in as top dogs," she said.
"But we are still just working hard at training and we aren't underestimating anyone."
MCUE have been the form side of the A grade competition for the last couple of years, with them winning the last two premierships on offer as well as being on top before last year's finals series was postponed.
Wallace therefore believes that while the Goannas side is still relatively young, they make up for it with their finals experience.
Consistency has been one of the strengths for MCUE this year with Mikaela Cole, Ruby Gillard, Ash Reynoldson and Shannon Russell playing every game this season while Katie Caller and Wallace have just missed the single games.
However it hasn't been entirely smooth sailing, as they will enter the finals without Ava Moller after the goal shooter and goal attack injured her knee and hasn't played since round 12.
"Ava injured her pcl so she is out for five months," Wallace said.
"She still comes to every game and is a part of all of our training's, so she is still part of the team.
"But it's a big loss on the court for sure."
