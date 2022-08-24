The Daily Advertiser

Altina Wildlife Park has welcomed three maned wolf Pups from its conservation program which aims to save the endangered species

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
August 24 2022 - 1:00am
PUPS: Maned Wolf pups Raul, Renada and Eberardo are the latest success story from Altina Wildlife Park's conservation efforts to save the species. PHOTO: Contributed

Altina Wildlife Park has welcomed three maned wolf pups to its family following the introduction of a breeding program to save the endangered species.

