Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong captain Ben Walsh says that his side is excited about the prospect of playing finals again

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated August 24 2022 - 7:22am, first published 1:30am
BRING IT ON: GGGM captain Ben Walsh says his side is excited about the prospect of playing finals again ahead of their qualifying final clash against Coolamon. Picture: Courtney Rees

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong head into the Riverina League finals as one of the teams to beat and will take a lot of confidence into this Saturday's qualifying final against Coolamon.

Jimmy Meiklejohn

