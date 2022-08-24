Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong head into the Riverina League finals as one of the teams to beat and will take a lot of confidence into this Saturday's qualifying final against Coolamon.
Lions captain Ben Walsh said that the group was excited about the next few weeks and that they were keen to make the most of the opportunity presented to them.
"I guess everyone is really excited the opportunity ahead of us now," Walsh said.
"It feels like it has been a few years since we have had this opportunity.
"There was 2020, but things were slightly different then with the shortened season, so it just feels like we haven't had the opportunity to play finals for a long time.
"So we are really excited for what lies ahead."
GGGM have beaten Coolamon twice throughout the regular season and Walsh believes the key to keeping their advantage is making sure they trust their footy which has got them to this position.
"Just backing our game plan," he said.
"I think we are well suited to Narrandera with the way we move the footy.
"The other main thing is just trying to stop their good players."
Ganmain were 8-0 at the halfway point of the season, but then lost three of their next five after going down to Wagga Tigers, Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
Since that lost to the Demons, the Lions finished their year off with three straight wins and Walsh believes getting key players back led to their resurgence.
"I thought during the middle part of the season we just struggled to get a solid 21 together," he said.
"We had key players out at a crucial time of the year and we dropped a few games and weren't playing our best footy.
"We have slowly got players back and got a bit of momentum back and we are really optimistic about what we can do over the next month."
One of those players who has returned is Matt Hamblin with the young midfielder a welcome return after injuring his ankle in round eight against Narrandera.
Hamblin was leading the Riverina League player of the year count at the time of the injury and Walsh believes the midfielder is one of the players who will rise to the occasion in the big moments.
"Matt Hamblin is the obvious one," he said.
"He has come back from injury and he's now got two weeks under his belt, so I'd like to think he's the type of player that will be well suited to finals.
"He's laid back and he won't shirk the task."
Another player to watch for the Lions is key forward George Alexander who just missed the Stewart Fraser Medal after kicking 57 goals.
Alexander is in his second year at GGGM after moving across from Osborne and Walsh believes his finals experience will be valuable for the Lions group.
"George Alexander is only 23, but he has probably got the most finals experience out of the whole playing list," he said.
"He's the kind of bloke that you'd want to have a shot after the siren.
"He's just a cool, calm and collected player.
"They are probably the two, but I'd like to think that we have got a dozen players that have the x-factor to stand up when they need to."
