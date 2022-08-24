Show season made an epic return on the weekend with crowds of people flocking to the Ganmain showground for the annual event.
A Wagga family who decided to go to the Ganmain Show on a whim said it was a decision well made.
Sandy Reeves and her husband decided to go to the show as they had family members going and nothing else on, and they left beyond impressed.
"My other half said let's go, so we did and it was just fabulous," Mrs Reeves said.
With something to offer everyone, Mrs Reeves said it was a good event for the young and the old.
"I was absolutely surprised, for a little town it was nothing like I expected," she said.
Mrs Reeves said she hadn't been to a show in years before she tried her luck at the Ganmain Show.
"I was totally enthused with the day and I couldn't believe how many rides there were for bigger kids, smaller children, it catered for every age.
"Even the old people got to go watch the shearing and the dog mustering.
"There was a guy up there doing stunts which were fabulous and they had an acrobatics show."
"They also had the best little display in the pavilion."
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
