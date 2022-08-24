The Daily Advertiser
Photos

Wagga family left feeling impressed with epic Ganmain Show

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 24 2022 - 5:32am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TALENT ON SHOW: Entertainment at the annual Ganmain Show proved popular on the weekend. Picture: Sandy Reeves

Show season made an epic return on the weekend with crowds of people flocking to the Ganmain showground for the annual event.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.