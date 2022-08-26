Rare investment opportunity in Lake Albert

BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 2
Nestled in a peaceful setting adjacent to local parkland, a leisurely stroll to Lake Albert and just a five-minute drive to the Lake Village Shopping Centre, don't miss your chance to secure this prime investment in the sought-after Lake Albert precinct.
Offering a 18-24-month lease-back option from the current owners, this tastefully-updated and immaculately-presented home offers the perfect option for the astute investor.
Featuring a spacious sunken lounge room and separate dining space with inviting high ceilings, a tidy refurbished kitchen with gas cooking, dishwasher and ample bench space and storage, three generous rooms with built-in robes as well as an updated bathroom with separate toilet and second toilet available in the laundry.
The property is well serviced by a warm gas heater, refrigerated ducted air-conditioning and a reverse-cycle unit fixed in the living space.
Outside highlights an appealing undercover alfresco area, a spacious rear yard as well as a carport with separate lockup workshop or storage space.
Located in a quiet street, in the sought-after suburb of Lake Albert just a short stroll from all local amenities and within a 10 minute drive of Wagga's central business district.
Early inspections of this rare investment opportunity are recommended.
