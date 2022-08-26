Striking charm, stunning features

BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 2
For the first time in many years, Ray White Real Estate is proud to present "Sandridge" to the market.
This beautiful federation home sits grandly on a prime parcel of Central Wagga real estate and offers striking charm and stunning features of an era gone by.
With generous proportions and in exceptionally good condition, the home is brimming with character.
Classic period features throughout the home include incredible lead-light glass detail, ornate pressed-metal ceilings, original timber sash windows, opulent fireplace, a wide entrance, hallway with fretwork and a stunning claw-foot bath.
There are three bedrooms, all benefiting from natural light, the main featuring a dressing room and breathtaking lead-light windows.
A grand formal sitting room is the heart of the home and conveys a sense of what life was like in the 1920s.
The large kitchen has been updated to include modern appliances and ample storage space.
The light-filled open-plan dining/family area offers beautiful timber French doors opening out to the rear yard.
The yard offers a spacious lawn area, established gardens and pergola off the back of the home.
The bathroom has been updated keeping with the period charm of the home and includes a claw-foot bath, detailed vanity and white tiles with feature edging.
The laundry is internal and includes a second toilet.
Flooring throughout the home is a mix of carpet and tiles.
"The home also includes modern conveniences including a back-to-base alarm system, slow combustion and gas heating along with split-system air conditioning which ensures peace of mind and comfort," selling agent Cassie Sheahan said.
The property benefits from a privacy fence at the front of the home, and ample parking space and access to the rear yard and single lock-up garage is available from the side driveway.
"Of wonderful convenience are restaurants, cafés and Wagga's shopping precinct, all at your doorstep," Cassie said.
"This property presents a fantastic opportunity to acquire a piece of Wagga's history whilst still offering further opportunity for enhancement."
