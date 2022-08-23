Striking plans to transform farmland on Wagga's southern fringe into a residential neighbourhood with thousands of new homes have received the early backing of the city's councillors.
Wagga City Council voted on Monday night to provide in-principle support for the Rowan Village planning proposal, paving the way for the next set of reports and studies to be conducted.
Upgrades to nearby roads and infrastructure, as well as the environmental impact of the proposed village, will be investigated over the next year before a final decision is made on the project.
The DevCore Property Group proposal seeks to turn a 225-hectare block bounded by Rowan, Holbrook and Lloyd roads into a mixed-use estate with 2100 residential lots, a village centre and a winding nature reserve.
Wagga's councillors were full of praise for the initiative and said it would be vital in helping the city address its housing needs.
Deputy mayor Jenny McKinnon said there were some aspects of the plans she found "quite impressive" and complimented the developers on the variety of housing planned and the commitment to preserving the creek that runs through the site.
"I thought that was a really good sign for this development," Cr McKinnon said.
One of the key features in the master plan put forward by DevCore is a diverse mix of housing, ranging from 1500 square metre lots down to townhouses near the village centre.
DevCore managing director Paul Thompson said this would ensure there is "something for all families and all generations to live in" within the neighbourhood.
Springvale resident Lisa Vidler addressed the councillors to express her early concerns with the project, which largely centred around how the development would impact existing residents in the area.
She also made it clear that no construction should begin until major upgrades are done to the nearby roads, many of which are "pothole-riddled and hazardous".
Council senior strategic planner Crystal Atkinson said all of the necessary upgrades to stormwater, sewer and road infrastructure and their costs would be determined and funded before any houses go up.
Mr Thompson said he was glad to hear potential concerns neighbouring residents may have with the project early in the process.
"It's certainly a benefit to understand concerns so we can work with council and the community to work out the ultimate design," he said.
Cr Richard Foley said he can "only encourage" plans to release more land in Wagga and Cr Dan Hayes said he was looking forward to seeing the proposal develop.
"Pending all the investigations and other reports ... I think it's a fantastic outcome for Wagga," Cr Hayes said.
Councillors unanimously voted to provide the Rowan Village planning proposal with in-principle support.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
