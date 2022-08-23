The Daily Advertiser

Two-car crash at Bourke Street and Leavenworth Drive intersection in Mount Austin

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated August 23 2022 - 8:56am, first published 7:27am
Two people have been assessed by paramedics after a crash involving two cars at a busy Wagga intersection on Tuesday afternoon.

