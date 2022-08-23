Two people have been assessed by paramedics after a crash involving two cars at a busy Wagga intersection on Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the junction of Bourke Street and Leavenworth Drive in Mount Austin about 4.45pm.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics responded to reports of a crash involving one car that had T-boned another.
The spokesperson said one person, aged in their 50s, was assessed for chest pain.
Another person, aged in their 70s, was treated for shock.
The spokesperson said it appeared neither person needed to be taken to hospital.
The crash caused some disruption to traffic flow on the busy streets, with police also at the scene.
Both cars were moved from the intersection and onto Leavenworth Drive, from where at least one of them was towed.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
