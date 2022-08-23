COLEAMBALLY A grade coach Sarah Hooper hopes the netballers can continue to do the club proud on the big stage.
The Blues' A grade team is the club's only representative in Farrer League finals and they kicked off their campaign with a 75-53 elimination final win over Northern Jets on Sunday.
Advertisement
"I think this has been the furthest they've got in a while with netball so it's super exciting for the club," Hooper said.
"We're pretty rapt to go another week into finals. It's always a tough competition against Jets, you never know what you're going to get, especially coming up against them, they're a quality team and they've done well this year to be in the top five, they deserved to be there and it's always lovely to hear that final whistle go and you've got the win under your belt and you're into the second round.
"I think we're the only team left in the finals series for Coly so it's super exciting for the club."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Lauren Pound was a standout for Coleambally as the experienced netballer produced some quality shooting to get her team over the line.
Hooper said a strong start also proved important.
"I was stoked actually. We came out really strong at the start and we had a really strong first quarter," he said.
"When you start well it always eases things a little, so yeah we started well, got a few early turnovers which were crucial to get that early start, which is good. I couldn't be more happy really."
Coleambally set up a showdown with Charles Sturt University in the first semi-final at Langtry Oval this Sunday.
North Wagga advanced to the second semi-final, where they will take on Temora, after a 45-36 win over CSU in the qualifying final.
While CSU have beaten Coleambally on both occasions this year, Hooper is confident the Blues can take it right up to them.
"Every time we've played CSU it's been really close. It's always been within one or two goals throughout the whole four quarters," she said.
"We probably haven't put in a solid four quarter effort on behalf of our girls. We've always had a little bit of a lull in our game but we've really tried to work hard on that in the second half of the season to try and fix that, especially coming into finals and playing top quality teams. You can't afford to have those little lapses so we've really worked on that towards the end of the season.
"Hopefully this weekend with four solid quarters we can really push them to the end and come out with the win, fingers crossed."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.