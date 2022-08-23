The Daily Advertiser

East Wagga-Kooringal captain Brocke Argus is confident of overcoming a hamstring injury in time for Farrer League second semi-final

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated August 23 2022 - 7:08am, first published 7:00am
CONFIDENT: East Wagga-Kooringal captain Brocke Argus rates himself a '90 per cent' chance of facing Marrar in Saturday's second semi-final. Picture: Les Smith

East Wagga-Kooringal captain Brocke Argus rates himself a '90 per cent' chance of lining up in Saturday's second semi-final against Marrar.

