East Wagga-Kooringal captain Brocke Argus rates himself a '90 per cent' chance of lining up in Saturday's second semi-final against Marrar.
Argus went down with a hamstring injury for the second time in the past month in last Saturday's six-point qualifying final win over The Rock-Yerong Creek.
Advertisement
He returned from a hamstring complaint in the final round win over Northern Jets and got through unscathed. But it plagued him again in the first final before eventually coming off in the third quarter and icing the injury up.
"It's a weird one. They reckon it's more nerve-related than anything," Argus said.
"The problem is getting them right."
The Hawks take on Marrar at Robertson Oval on Saturday for the right to be the first team through to the Farrer League grand final.
Argus is confident he will be take his place in leading the Hawks out.
"I'm probably 90 per cent," he said.
"If I had a definite answer on what it was it would be easier. It just seems like a guessing game at the moment.
"It's not going to stop me from playing football. If you're right to go, you don't miss finals. But I'm not going to be playing if I can't guarantee getting through a game or anything."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Argus is in his second season as EWK captain and led the Hawks out in a final for the first time at McPherson Oval last Saturday.
He looked dangerous up forward early before eventually succumbing to injury.
Argus said it was hard to come off the ground and watch on during a seesawing final term.
"It was a helpless feeling. Wanting to having an impact on a game that was so close," he said.
"The weird part is obviously I did it against CSU, didn't play Barellan, played Jets, got through, trained Tuesday at Gumly and then I didn't train Thursday but it was just nothing.
It's so frustrating."
Argus availability would be a big boost to the Hawks, who are also expected to welcome back star recruit Nico Sedgwick on Saturday.
Advertisement
Sedgwick has missed most of the year, including the first final, but is set to be a big inclusion to face Marrar.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.