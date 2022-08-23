Wagga is not under renewed threat of flooding despite more rain falling over the past 24 hours.
The NSW State Emergency Service has asked people to be vigilant but says at this stage no flood warnings have been issued for the local area.
"At this point, no flood watch has been issued for the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga," SES Southern Zone media officer Brett Koschel said.
"The SES is monitoring the situation in conjunction with the Bureau of Meteorology and will continue to issue warnings and bulletins as necessary."
Mr Koschel said the Murrumbidgee will remain high for an extended period.
"The key message is for communities to make themselves aware of the current situations and to follow all relevant social media or websites such as the BOM or SES to understand what's coming," he said.
It comes as the Bureau of Meteorology issued a flood warning for Tumut on Tuesday following moderate rainfalls in catchments early this week.
BOM meteorologist Helen Kirkup said between 5 and 10mm of rainfall was recorded in the Tumut River catchments in the 24 hours to 9am on Tuesday.
The Tumut River was expected to reach minor flood level late on Tuesday.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
