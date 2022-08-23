Cancer Council streamlines fundraising to give more to cause

The Daily Advertiser

Cancer Council cuts back on fundraising merchandise to give more money to research

By Georgia Rossiter
August 23 2022 - 7:30am
It's been 36 years since the Cancer Council first launched Daffodil Day on August 25, and now they're streamlining their fundraising efforts to put more money towards research.

