Cancer Council streamlines fundraising to give more to cause

It's been 36 years since the Cancer Council first launched Daffodil Day on August 25, and now they're streamlining their fundraising efforts to put more money towards research.
Cancer Council Wagga community programs coordinator Sheridan Evans said the organisation had stopped selling the majority of merchandise for the annual fundraiser, and this Thursday will only be selling fresh daffodils and lapel pins.
"Without all the other merchandise, it means we're not spending that excess money so more can go to research," she said.
Ms Evans said Cancer Council was still supporting individuals and groups who want to take part in 'yellow' fundraisers like school mufti days, but Daffodil Day events will be "staff lead".
"People will have the opportunity to fundraise in their own way, with all the funds going towards Daffodil Day and towards research," Ms Evans said.
"We also want the community to come along [on Thursday], take a photo and post it on social media to show their own support for Cancer Council."
Ms Evans said they were encouraging people to use the hashtag '#hereforlife' to motivate more action from the NSW government.
She said while they "had a big win" with the state government increasing funding for transport to hospitals for people in isolated areas "there's always room for more".
"The earlier we catch cancers, the easier it is to treat, the better outcomes we have long term," she said.
"We really want more investments into screening programs so that cancer is found earlier."
Cancer Council will be set up in Wagga Marketplace near the Baylis St exit on Thursday. As well as selling daffodils, Ms Evans said there will be plenty of resources for people who are seeking support.
Cancer Council hopes to raise more than $720,000 across NSW by the end of August.
