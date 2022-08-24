ALBURY trainer Ron Stubbs is looking forward to testing Baledon out at Highway level for the first time on Saturday.
The five-year-old rarely runs a bad race and has resumed this preparation with minor placings at Corowa and Pakenham.
Stubbs decided the time was right to put Baledon to the test in the $100,000 TAB Highway Class Two Handicap (1400m) at Rosehill on Saturday.
"I was very happy with both his runs. At Corowa, he was a touch unlucky and his Pakkenham run, I was more than happy with. The second-placed horse has come out and won again," Stubbs said.
"They're always hard to win but if you've got a horse who is ready on the right day, you have a shot so that's what we'll do."
Premier apprentice Tyler Schiller is booked to ride Baledon, who has drawn barrier seven.
Meantime, Stubbs explained that a Kosciuszko start for Tap 'N' Run and Sparring were unlikely despite both being in the market.
Sparring has been $51 into $34 with TAB, while Tap 'N' Run is at $51.
Tap 'N' Run has been back in work six weeks, while Sparring has been back a month.
"Tap 'N' Run is progressing nicely," Stubbs said.
"(The Kosciuszko's) not on the radar. At best he'll only have one, possibly two runs prior to it. If he went super and somebody picked him all well and good but it's not his end goal."
...
MURRUMBIDGEE Turf Club chief executive Jason Ferrario expects Thursday's showcase meeting to, at the very least, start on a heavy 10 surface.
The Wagga track was rated a heavy 10 on Wednesday after three millimetres of rain fell on Tuesday, to go with 19mm over the past week.
A track inspection will be held on Thursday morning but Ferrario expects the meeting to proceed after drying weather on Wednesday.
"It's currently rated as a heavy 10, a nice sunny day (Wednesday) will help. It's not a matter of how much rain we've had this week, it's more about the rain we've had in the last three months," Ferrario explained.
"Obviously a track inspection will have to take place (Thursday) morning but Mark (Hart) is confident we'll race.
"The thing here is the drainage is so good. It's just that the combination of cold weather, frosts, a lack of drying weather and worst still, I can't remember the last time we had a really windy day. It's even more the fact, that we've had such a weird weather pattern.
"At this stage the meeting will start on a heavy 10."
...
GROUP one winner Shelby Sixtysix is down to trial at Wagga on Thursday.
While a strong eight-race showcase card has been assembled, a lot of eyes will be on the barrier trial after the last at 5.30pm.
Shelby Sixtysix, a horse that developed a cult following last preparation, is set for his third barrier trial this month. As he showcased last preparation, backing up proves no issue for the Danny Williams-trained galloper.
Nick Heywood has the ride on Shelby Sixtysix.
...
LEADING Southern District trainer Mitch Beer is looking at a stakes race for talented mare Sunrise Ruby.
Beer opted against accepting with Sunrise Ruby at Wagga on Thursday, where she was among the nominations for the $35,000 Ian Reid Sprint Open Handicap (1200m).
Instead, he is looking at heading to the listed $160,000 Mona Lisa Stakes (1350m) at Wyong on Friday week, September 2.
"She's going absolutely terrific," Beer said.
Beer also plans to scratch Mnementh and November Falls from the barrier trial at Wagga on Thursday.
Jason Lyon galloped Mnementh at Wangaratta on Wednesday morning and was thrilled with the work.
Beer just didn't want to trial Mnementh on a heavy 10 at this stage of his preparation and the plan is to barrier trial him at Albury next week instead.
Mnementh is being aimed towards the $2 million Kosciuszko, where he is a $26 chance in the market.
November Falls, a winner at her only start, will also trial at Albury next week before being aimed at some fillies races in Melbourne.
...
MURRUMBIDGEE Turf Club is gearing up for a big spring after their winter schedule concludes with Thursday's showcase meeting.
Once the showcase meeting is run and won, all eyes will turn to a massive spring that features the popular Ag races, picnic races and Kurrajong charity race day, along with the expanding tradies day race meeting.
"After Thursday, we've got a 23-day break until we race again but then it's all systems go for a spring to be excited about," MTC chief executive Jason Ferrario said.
"There are three Saturdays in five where we've got Aggies, picnics and Kurrajong, and then 13 days after Kurrajong on the Friday October 28 is Tradies Day, which we hope to build on the success of last year, and it's also Good Talk day.
"We've got that September-October race period where we've got four big race meetings and they should all be a hell of a lot of fun. We're hopeful that we get some good weather, have a good racing surface and there's going to be something for everyone across those four race days."
The ever-popular Aggies race day will kick things off on Saturday, September 17. Last year the crowd size was capped at 3500 due to COVID but this year it returns at full scale.
The picnics will return for the first time in a few years, due to COVID, on October 1 before Kurrajong charity race day takes centre stage in it's new time slot on Saturday October 15.
For tickets or more information visit the MTC website or give the club a call on 69212151.
...
TALENTED Wagga four-year-old Participator certainly lost no admirers in his first run this campaign last Saturday.
Participator produced a fast-finishing second placing behind Pokerjack in last Saturday's $100,000 TAB Highway Class Two Handicap (1100m) at Randwick.
Participator only had three horses behind him turning for home and made up good ground to pass all but Pokerjack, finishing one and a half lengths behind the winner.
Wagga trainer Tim Donnelly also had Kitzbuhel run a nice fourth in the $150,000 Benchmark 78 Handicap (2400m).
...
TWO Southern District gallopers are up for a major award at NSW Racehorse Owners Association's (NSWROA) Night of Champions on Thursday.
The Gary Colvin-trained Another One and Geoff Duryea's Front Page are both finalists for the NSW Country Champion Horse of the Year.
The pair are pitted up against Shelby Sixtysix and Art Cadeau.
...
GALLOPS
Thursday: Wagga (TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Young (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Temora (TAB)
