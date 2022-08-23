Letters: We must act now before Wagga is ruined by Inland Rail

It's time the Australian Rail Track Corporation came clean with the citizens of Wagga Wagga about the effects the Inland Rail will have on all of us and hold some meaningful consultation and show some respect to us all.
The Inland Rail will substantially affect the city in many ways which have not been made clear by the ARTC with its poorly advertised and conducted drop session last week.
The rail crossing at Fernleigh Road will remain unchanged despite longer, more frequent trains.
This crossing is protected only by lights and is considered dangerous and out of step with the state government's plan to do away with all such crossings.
The rail will be lowered at the Glenfield Road bridge with increased traffic during construction and traffic chaos when the Edmonson Street bridge is closed during a nine-month construction period.
Traffic diversions to Urana Street and Chaston Street will make the already congested area a car park, let alone the bank up of traffic already clogging Glenfield Road at peak times.
The Docker Street crossing will remain unchanged despite it being the city's major north-south crossing, with wait times and frequencies of trains increased.
In NSW's largest inland city, is this acceptable? Don't we deserve a modern safe alternative?
Crossings for emergency services vehicles will be impacted with the hospital on one side and the ambulance and fire station on the other.
The Edmonson Street bridge will be closed for nine months and raised 2.8 metres. The closure will severely impact traffic movements in an already congested area.
We are told traffic studies have been done, but we have not been consulted on the effects of this closure.
The road surface will be substantially higher impacting on surrounding properties and schools.
Imagine your outlook from your lounge with the road three metres higher, your access to your property impacted for nine months during construction, and the noise of construction on your doorstep along with increased noise and vibration from heavier longer trains.
The pedestrian bridges will both be replaced with modern designs, is this fitting in a heritage area?
The ARTC may think it's a bit late to seek meaningful consultation with the citizens of Wagga Wagga, but we are the ones who will have to live with this during construction and forever after.
I ask the ARTC not to be arrogant and say we had our chance. We ask for meaningful dialogue before you ruin our city.
Is this what we want for the next 50 years?
The recent announcement by the state coalition that they wish to increase teachers' wages to about $120,000 per year raised one big question about other recent government handouts, some 90 per cent having been distributed to areas held by the coalition.
My question - will this be the same for the teachers?
