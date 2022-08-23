Removing on-street parking to allow vehicles to overtake the queue at a popular Wagga drive through coffee shop is being eyed as a possible solution to the "chaotic" congestion in the area.
Wagga City Council has committed to solving the traffic issue at the corner of Mortimer Place and Chaston Street following an outcry from disgruntled business owners.
The line of cars waiting to be served at the Fast Lane Drive Thru regularly stretches onto the road and blocks all vehicles from entering the industrial street, which some businesses said was turning away potential customers.
After receiving a petition signed by 16 frustrated business owners on Monday, councillors resolved to brainstorm solutions with staff and hand down a solution in early November.
Council's director of infrastructure services Warren Faulkner said he is "pretty confident" they can improve traffic flow at the entrance to the coffee shop.
No firm decisions have been made yet, but Mr Faulkner said the key focus will be seeing if the street can be widened by removing on-street parking spaces on Mortimer Place.
"[That would] give us more width to be able to put a turning lane into Fast Lane as well as move the larger vehicles ... in and out," he said.
Mr Faulkner said the council probably underestimated the popularity of the drive through coffee shop when it was first approved.
Wagga councillor Rod Kendall said the owner of Fast Lane was happy to cooperate on any potential solutions but stressed that it is ultimately council's responsibility to resolve the issue.
"It's probably a good thing that businesses in the community are having greater success than they thought they would, but now it's for us to sit down and address [the traffic issue]," he said.
Cr Richard Foley implored the council to come up with a good resolution.
"If we get a good outcome there ... it's a very good thing because at the moment it's a bit chaotic ... and it's a very problematic local traffic matter," he said.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga.
