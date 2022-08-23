A decision on the demerger of two Riverina councils is set to be handed down in the coming days and those passionate about it are on tenterhooks.
Late last month minister for Local Government Wendy Tuckerman received a Boundaries Commission report recommending the Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council (CGRC) be demerged.
Since their forced merger in 2017, tension has risen in the two communities, and former Cootamundra-Gundagai mayor Abb McAlister hopes the minister will make the right call.
Cr McAlister also previously served as Gundagai mayor and is a current CGRC councillor.
"I certainly hope the minister listens to the Boundaries Commission and demerges Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council," Cr McAlister said.
"Socially and financially it's been a disaster and the only way I can see forward is to demerge."
Current Cootamundra-Gundagai mayor Charlie Sheahan would not pre-empt the minister's decision, but hopes that if a decision is made to demerge the two former councils, it would not cause as much upheaval as when the merger took place.
At that time, Cr Sheahan said councillors were dismissed "straight away and administrators were appointed."
"If you look at the past and the lessons learned there, a long period under administration is not that palatable with the community," Cr Sheahan said.
"So, while the councillors might be dismissed, it should be done as quickly as possible."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
