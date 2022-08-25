WAGGA City Wanderers will continue their fight for a finals position when they travel to Canberra for the final time in the home and away season on Saturday.
The dramatic 2-1 loss to Queanbeyan City last Saturday has the Wanderers clinging to fourth spot, four points clear of both Canberra White Eagles and Brindabella with three rounds remaining.
The Wanderers have a tough run home, starting with a clash against an in-form ANU on Saturday.
ANU have won their last five games and come into this week's contest on the back of a 2-0 win over ladder leaders Tuggeranong last Sunday.
While Wanderers coach Dave Leonard conceded the run home is certainly difficult, he's glad they're in the position they're in.
"With three weeks to go, if someone said this is where you'll be, we would have taken it every day of the week, we've just got to make sure we've got to maintain that position," Leonard said.
"It would have been nice to keep the squeeze on Queanbeyan and for them to only remain a point in front of us for outright third, that would have been super, but the boys played well (last week) and that's all I can ask for."
After ANU, the Wanderers finish with home games against Tuggeranong and Brindabella.
"We've got three tough games, ANU, Tuggies and Brindy. It could even come down to the Brindabella game," he said.
"You've got to be in it to win it. If we're in (finals), we're going to be super excited, there's nothing to lose for us.
"We've just got to keep working hard, make sure we accumulate some sort of points over the next three weeks, especially these next two games. It probably could very well come down to that last game."
Nashwan Sulaiman will return for the Wanderers this Saturday after missing last weekend's loss due to suspension.
Leonard said they do have a few players on the yellow card limit so that is something they need to be mindful of in the run home.
"We've got to be a little bit careful there," he said.
