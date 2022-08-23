Hundreds of livestock have been reportedly stolen across the Wagga region in recent months as NSW rural police crack down on thefts.
The NSW Police rural crime prevention team reported 300 head of sheep stolen from a property near Bethungra this month, with another 150 taken in Coolamon back in May.
The major thefts, along with other reports in the region and across the Riverina, come as the specialised rural crime outfit announced its yearly operation against stolen livestock movement throughout NSW.
Southwest zone coordinator for the NSW Police rural crime prevention team Detective Sergeant Damien Nott said stolen livestock can be worth more than broad market value estimations.
"Those 300 sheep, they could potentially be stud use that might be multi-generational genetic improvement by the producer," he said.
"So, they might be irreplaceable."
Sergeant Nott said reports like this are not uncommon across the state.
"There's quite a bit of livestock theft that happens," he said.
"Keeping in mind there is a lot that we know is not being reported to us."
Sergeant Nott said even small losses should be reported.
"If you're accepting the loss of 10 lambs a year and your neighbour is doing the same thing and their neighbours do it," he said.
"We might have a massive problem with someone potentially getting hundreds of fat lambs a year and no one's saying a word about it."
Borambola cattle farmer Murray Sowter, who runs about 650 head of cattle between his property near Wagga and a Southern Highlands dairy farm, said he had yet to encounter theft issues.
Mr Sowter said that may have a lot to do with his property's proximity to major centres, with plenty of nearby neighbours.
"Those stock thefts seem to happen on those very big properties where it might be four or five kilometres to a neighbour," he said.
"And at our Wagga property we take security measures, make not mistake.
"We have surveillance and we certainly take precautions."
Wagga-based Riverina Livestock Agents directors Tim Drum and James Tierney both said they were aware of local thefts being an issue in the past couple of years.
"It's definitely a concern," Mr Drum said.
"And I think there's been some serious spates of it in the past - a lot of them have sort of been in that Junee, Illabo, Bethungra area."
Mr Tierney said local farmers need to keep strict stock records and report any thefts.
"Actually catching anyone and being prosecuted seems to be the biggest hurdle," he said.
The NSW Police 'Operation Stock Check' will this year be carried out with an additional 10 newly added rural crime investigators.
According to NSW Police, the yearly operation aims to disrupt the movement of stolen livestock throughout NSW with targeted vehicle inspections on known transportation routes.
Sergeant Nott said despite the rise in the average market price of sheep and cattle since Operation Stock Check began in 2020, the number of livestock thefts had decreased.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
