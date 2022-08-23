The Daily Advertiser

300 sheep stolen near Bethungra as NSW rural police crack down on livestock theft

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
August 23 2022 - 6:30am
NSW rural police say hundreds of sheep have been stolen in the Wagga region in just the last few months. Picture: File shot

Hundreds of livestock have been reportedly stolen across the Wagga region in recent months as NSW rural police crack down on thefts.

