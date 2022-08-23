The Daily Advertiser

Man on run after police car rammed in South Albury, two arrested

By Blair Thomson
August 23 2022 - 4:30am
Man remains on the run after police car rammed, two arrested

Police continue to seek the driver of a blue Hyundai after an Albury police car was rammed in South Albury on Monday.

