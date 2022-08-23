Man remains on the run after police car rammed, two arrested

Police continue to seek the driver of a blue Hyundai after an Albury police car was rammed in South Albury on Monday.
Officers were called to a home on Ebden Street about 1.45pm as part of enquiries into a wanted man.
Two men got into a black Holden Cruz sedan when police arrived.
The driver reversed into the police car several times while officers were in the vehicle.
They weren't hurt.
A male passenger jumped out and fled the scene in a blue Hyundai station wagon.
The Holden driver also tried to flee but crashed into a garage, causing significant damage.
He fled on foot and was arrested a short time later.
A woman in the Holden, 36, was also arrested.
Police seized stolen plates.
The man was charged over an outstanding warrant for gun offences, and fresh charges of using an offensive weapon in company to prevent detention, destroy or damage property, knife possession and driver not disclose identity of passenger.
The man will appear in Albury Local Court today.
The woman was charged with failing to disclose a driver or passenger's identity and having suspected stolen goods.
She was bailed to Albury Local Court on September 14.
"The officers were not injured, and their vehicle sustained minor damage," a police spokeswoman said.
"Inquiries to locate the driver of the blue Hyundai station wagon continue.
"Anyone with information is urged to contact Albury Police on 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
