Construction has begun on transforming an abandoned bank on Wagga's Fitzmaurice street into a number of new commercial spaces.
The old bank building at 41 Fitzmaurice Street was subject to a bid earlier this year by Birdhouse creator Scott Pearce to turn the space into a Melbourne-style rooftop bar.
The building was eventually bought out from under him by a group of local developers, with plans to refurbish the long abandoned building now underway.
Fitzpatricks director Geoff Seymour was involved in the purchase of the building and he said it will undergo a "full refurbishment" to "look more modern and attractive to [prospective] tenants".
Structural works are underway on the building's Johnston street facade, with large sections of cladding replaced.
While the interior refurbishment will include new aircon, toilets, lighting and replaced ceilings and insulation.
Mr Seymour said the building will be divided so that up to three commercial tenants can take space in the finished building. With up to two spaces on the ground floor and a third at the back section of the building - which will include a new access point along Johnston Street.
Fitzpatricks is currently in discussions with a number of prospective businesses for the former Commonwealth Bank venue, but no tenants are locked in at present.
Works are set to be completed by Christmas.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
