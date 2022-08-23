Wagga MP Joe McGirr has confirmed that he will stand again at the 2023 NSW state election, saying he wants the electorate to have an "independent voice".
Dr McGirr made his re-election announcement via a brief social media video on Tuesday morning and at a later press conference said he wanted to continue his advocacy work for medical services, housing and major projects.
"I'm very pleased to announce that I will be seeking re-election in March next year," Dr McGirr said.
"It has been a lot of work so far but we have achieved as a community a tremendous amount in this first term and I'm very keen to build on that going into the future.
"Clearly, that's a decision for the electorate to make but I'm putting myself forward because I think there is work we still need to do."
Earlier this month, Dr McGirr told The Daily Advertiser that he was weighing up his options in terms of contesting another election for Wagga.
Dr McGirr, a medical doctor and former health service executive who turned 62 in June, said on Tuesday he wanted Wagga to "continue to have an independent voice".
"I said when I started this role that I would take issues to the government and I would raise uncomfortable issues and I have done that on the Transgrid [power line projects], to solar factories and now about the flood," Dr McGirr said.
"Having an independent voice, that can work with all levels of government, will put the community in a strong position going forward."
Dr McGirr won the September 2018 by-election that was triggered by former Wagga MP Daryl Maguire's resignation from parliament in the wake of an appearance at the Independent Commission Against Corruption.
The Liberal Party, which had held the seat since 1957, won the most primary votes by a tiny margin but Dr McGirr won on the back of preferences.
Six months later, Dr McGirr easily retained Wagga at the 2019 NSW state election by defeating a National Party challenger by a primary vote margin of more than 18 percentage points.
Dr McGirr said on Tuesday that he was expecting the major parties to put up a fight in an attempt to win the seat of Wagga at the NSW state election on March 25.
"This is a seat that everyone wants to win. I always said, as an independent, that would attract attention to the electorate and there is no question that has been the case," Dr McGirr said.
"The level of interest from the government and the National Party and from Liberal ministers has been interesting, to say the least, over the past four years and I think they want this seat back.
"It's going to be a pretty tough competition, and that's what I want as the people deserve to have a good choice and to consider that appropriately."
Charles Sturt University political science professor Dominic O'Sullivan said Dr McGirr could be helped by the current government's political problems.
"There are a lot of seats in which the government is vulnerable and that means resources to win back seats it doesn't hold will not be plentiful," Dr O'Sullivan said.
"They will give it a good go but they will perhaps put more effort into keeping other seats."
University of Sydney senior lecturer in politics Stewart Jackson said Labor might put more resources into targeting Coalition seats rather than Wagga.
Dr McGirr said there was no question that the city and electorate of Wagga was growing despite four years that contained drought, bushfires, the COVID-19 pandemic and now flooding.
"There is no question that we face challenges going forward," Dr McGirr said.
"We have got to look after our workforce, we know that businesses are screaming out for workers and we know that our teachers and our health professionals are under pressure, so we need to support them."
Dr McGirr also singled out rural health and access to housing as challenges for the Wagga electorate.
"The government has committed to increasing housing supply and I want to be there to make sure, as I have been so far, to continue to push that," Dr McGirr said.
The NSW Coalition currently relies on the crossbench to reach the 47-seat threshold needed to claim a majority in Parliament's lower house and form government.
Dr McGirr said he was willing to speak with both sides of politics if he retained his seat next year and the statewide result was close.
"It could well be that that next election is a tight election. I am an independent and I have worked with the government and I have also worked with the opposition," Dr McGirr said.
"I judge bills on their merits in the light of the feedback I get from the community and certainly I would be open to working with either side of politics, depending on what I thought was best for our community and what was best for the state."
Dr O'Sullivan though a voters would probably deliver a clear majority result to the Coalition or Labor while Dr Jackson thought a hung parliament was more likely.
Both academics cautioned it was a still seven months until polling day and a lot could happen in that time.
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
