Wagga MP Joe McGirr aims for NSW 2023 re-election to continue 'independent voice' for electorate

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
Updated August 23 2022 - 10:35am, first published 5:05am
Wagga MP Joe McGirr has confirmed that he will stand again at the 2023 NSW state election, saying he wants the electorate to have an "independent voice".

Journalist

Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au

