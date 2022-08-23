A Riverina farmer is gearing up for a big screen appearance on Channel Seven's hit series, The Farmer Wants a Wife 2023.
Ahead of the 2022 season airing on September 4, Channel Seve revealed the line-up for the following year.
The network announced applications were open for prospective love interests to apply to meet mixed the 2023 contestants, including cropping and cattle producer Brad Jones.
The 32-year-old Cootamundra farmer is one of three NSW-based products involved in the 2023 series.
"Cootamundra's dating scene, definitely slim pickings, the good ones are taken or they're probably in their 80s," he said.
Looking for someone 'smart, funny, quick-witted, attractive and who knows what they want in life, Jones is on the hunt for that "warm and fuzzy" kind of connection.
Describing himself as "always the bridesmaid and never the bride", Jones says now it is his time to shine.
"I think it's definitely my time to be the bride and I definitely get lonely, I won't lie about that," he said.
At an impressive 6ft 3", Jones describes himself as a larrikin who enjoys being around people and having a good time.
"I am someone who doesn't take life too seriously but can be serious when I need to be," he said.
Those interested in applying for the show as a love interest can do so at https://go.mycastingnet.com/Apply/Show/FWAWPartnerS13.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
