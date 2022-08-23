The Daily Advertiser

Coolamon defender Luke Gerhard has avoided a season-ending injury

MM
By Matt Malone
August 23 2022 - 2:00am
NOT DONE YET: Coolamon defender Luke Gerhard hopes to be back from injury for the second week of the Riverina League finals.

COOLAMON'S premiership chances have been boosted by the news Luke Gerhard will play a part in their finals campaign.

