COOLAMON'S premiership chances have been boosted by the news Luke Gerhard will play a part in their finals campaign.
The Hoppers feared Gerhard's season was over on Saturday when he went down with what they initially suspected was a broken collarbone.
But scans this week have shown an AC injury and Gerhard is now aiming for a return in the second week of finals.
"It's better than expected. I came down pretty hard on it, I shouldn't be out for too long," Gerhard said.
"It's only a medium grade AC joint so, depending on results on the weekend, I'll be looking and aiming at next weekend at this stage."
Gerhard thought his season was done on Saturday.
"I'm very pleased with that because when I done it, they thought I'd broken my collarbone because it was sitting up fairly high. I got some X-rays and seen Matty Turnbull and he's getting my going, which is good, he's a good physio. We're very lucky to have him town really," he said.
"Driving to the hospital on Saturday after footy I thought my season's done, the way it was feeling, but it's recovering pretty well and AC's, they're pretty speedy recoveries if you can put up with the pain so yeah at this stage I'll be aiming to play next week."
Gerhard's news will provide a boost to the Hoppers camp ahead of Saturday's qualifying final against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong at Narrandera Sportsground.
While Gerhard will miss, Coolamon are expected to welcome back plenty of run in BJ Glyde, Nick Buchanan and Paddy Bray.
"Hopefully we'll have them coming back in this weekend so a bit more speed and the bigger ground hopefully will suit us," Gerhard said.
"We'll go into the game confident and hopefully we can play our best footy at this time of the year.
"They've definitely had it over us this year but as we all know, finals are a different ball game. We've just got to come with the same attitude as what we did on the weekend and bring that pressure.
"Focus on our footy rather than worry about them too much."
Gerhard has enjoyed a strong season for Coolamon in a different role across half-back. He has been able to provide strong rebound with his run and good ball use, a role he's enjoyed.
"I'm really enjoying playing down back," he said.
"I've obviously play a fair bit of my footy down forward but to come to Coolamon and throw me in the backline, I was a bit nervous to start but I don't think I'll go back to the forward line now, we've got a great back six or seven and I'm really enjoying my footy, which is good."
Injury restricted Gerhard to seven games this year but he'd had a clean run so far this year until the shoulder last Saturday.
"It's good to be out on the paddock and the team's been playing pretty well," he said.
"We've had a fair few injuries throughout the year but just for myself and my side of things, just to keep on the paddock this year has been good, I've been lucky with Curl (Mark Carroll), he's managed me pretty good throughout the year. He's all about the players and how they're travelling. His care for us is pretty high, so I'm lucky he's managed me."
