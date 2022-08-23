A Howlong man has been left injured after trying to rescue his dog as it was killed in what he described as a horrific attack by a pair of American bulldogs.
The dogs targeted Max, a 10-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, on Sunday night.
Ray Reid was walking Max near his Howlong home, where he lives with his wife, Goldie.
He and Max were heading along Emily Court about 6.30pm when the bulldogs came from nowhere and suddenly rushed at them.
They attacked Max, then turned on Mr Reid as he tried to shield his small dog from the attack. But by then it was too late for Max.
Mr Reid, who was in tears as he recounted what happened, said the most painful thing was knowing he couldn't do more.
"Max had heart problems and wasn't too well," he said.
"I was screaming and they wouldn't let go; they went straight for his neck and ripped him to shreds, they had every intent to kill him and before I could pick him up they had him.
"They knocked me over and dragged me onto the road. I was just trying to protect my dog and then they got stuck into me."
Mr Reid was rushed to Albury hospital after suffering multiple bites to his left leg and arms, with the wounds requiring stitches.
Police were called to the scene shortly after and the owner was called. He declined to comment when contacted by The Border Mail.
Federation Council rangers attended the scene and seized the dogs, which are being assessed to see if they meet the criteria for being declared menacing or dangerous.
Detective Chief Inspector Michael Stoltenberg said the scene was "brutal".
"Dog owners need to be responsible and take control, in particular for those people to get dogs as what is considered as hunting-type dogs," he said.
"There's no place for dogs like that to walk the streets unattended and not on a leash."
Mr Reid said the neighbor attempted to wet the dogs with a hose to get them away.
He said his neighbours previously had made complaints about the bulldogs.
"The whole neighborhood has been worried about these dogs getting out for this exact reason."
"I don't know how I got out of it alive," he said. "I just kept thinking to myself 'what else can I do?' but the dogs were too strong. "Our Maxy was a loving dog, he was so great and friendly anyone could tell you that," Mr Reid said.
"My wife and I are struggling, she's beside herself, she's not good, neither of us are.
"I don't want this to happen to anyone else. I'd be horrified if it happened to a kid."
