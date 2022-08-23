The Daily Advertiser

Howlong residents horrified as beloved pet dies after being attacked by two American bulldogs

SE
By Sophie Else
August 23 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HEARTBROKEN: Ray and Goldie Reid want dog owners to be responsible when it comes to the safety of others. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

A Howlong man has been left injured after trying to rescue his dog as it was killed in what he described as a horrific attack by a pair of American bulldogs.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.