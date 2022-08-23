WAGGA AFL product Elliott Himmelberg has secured his future at Adelaide Crows.
The Crows announced a two-year contract extension for Himmelberg last week, just before Adelaide's season came to a close on the weekend.
The 24-year-old, who was out of contract, will now be at Adelaide until the end of the 2024 season at least.
Himmelberg was happy to stay at the Crows as he continues to build on his 38-game AFL career.
"With the young group we have coming through together and the coaches working with us on a daily basis this is the perfect place to keep improving my game," Himmelberg told the Crows website.
"The last couple of seasons have been challenging with my body but I'm looking forward to getting a full pre-season under my belt and improve on the football I have played this year.
"I'm excited to be here for the next few years and hopefully we keep improving together."
Himmelberg played an equal-high 11 games this season and highlighted his ability with four-goal performances against Port Adelaide and Richmond.
Adelaide general manager list management and strategy Justin Reid said Himmelberg was an important part of the club's future.
"Elliott has made great progress this season and we've seen the type of player he can become," Reid told the Crows website.
"His size and versatility make him a difficult match-up both inside 50m and in the ruck.
"Coming off a shoulder reconstruction at the end of last season it's a real credit to him for the work he put in to recover from the surgery and perform at AFL level.
"His four goals in the showdown win in round three was a standout and he's been a consistent performer at SANFL level as well which gives us great confidence for what he's capable of in the future."
Meantime, there are reports that Temora's Luke Breust is set to again draw strong interest from rival AFL clubs in this year's trade period.
Breust is contracted for one more year at Hawthorn and earlier this season told The Daily Advertiser of his desire to be a one-club player.
"I'm contracted for next year, regardless of what happens at the end of the year, to be able to hopefully play out my career as a one-club player and finish my career at Hawthorn, they've obviously given me so much so to be able to give back to them has been pretty special," Breust said in June.
Wagga's Harry Cunningham is also out of contract at Sydney and has been unable to break into the Swans team since a mid-season abdominal injury.
There are reports the Swans are set to offer the 28-year-old a contract extension with several rival clubs monitoring the situation closely.
