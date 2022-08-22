Wagga MP Joe McGirr has confirmed that he will contest the NSW state election in 2023 in a bid for a second full term.
Dr McGirr made the announcement on Tuesday morning via a brief social media video.
"I'm happy to announce that I will be seeking re-election in 2023," Dr McGirr said.
"We have achieved a lot, but I'm keen to build on the foundations of my first term."
Earlier this month, Dr McGirr told The Daily Advertiser that he was weighing up his options in terms of contesting another election for Wagga.
Dr McGirr ended his video on Tuesday with a call to residents to make sure they are enrolled to vote or that their details are up-to-date via the Australian Electoral Commission website.
Dr McGirr himself dealt a major blow to the Liberal Party when he defeated Julia Ham at the 2018 by-election, ending a 61-year reign of the party in the conservative electorate.
It came amid corruption allegations against former Member for Wagga Liberal MP Daryl Maguire that forced the sitting MP to quit the party in July 2018 and then from parliament the next month.
The next NSW general election will be held on March, 25. 2023.
Dr McGirr later held a press conference to further explain why he was standing again and said he wanted the electorate to continue having an "independent voice".
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
