Temora look for quick response in long-awaited finals campaign

Temora are looking to make the most of an immediate chance to hit back against Young.
Although the Dragons lost the Challenge Cup, and hosting privileges for the first week of finals, after their 30-16 loss to the Cherrypickers at Nixon Park on Saturday captain-coach Josh McCrone is confident they can make amends in the qualifying final at Alfred Oval on Sunday.
"I thought it was a really good game of footy but unfortunately we didn't get the win," McCrone said.
"We will take a fair bit out of it but their kicking game probably beat us in the end.
"I haven't had a real good look at the game yet, but I think they got three repeat sets from outside their 30.
"If you can get one in the season you're happy with that and they got three in one game so they built really good pressure and in the end it told the fact we are running with two front rowers while they have five.
"We ran out of legs a bit but we played some good footy and scored some good tries.
"We're not too disheartened"
Temora led 10-0 early before conceding the next two tries but went into half-time leading by eight points.
However they struggled to contain Young late with a couple of late tries blowing out the scoreboard.
Limiting the influence of Mitch Cornish's kicking game will be something the Dragons will look to do.
However McCrone believes the return of Jock Ward will be a big boost as well.
The five-eighth missed the clash after being on the end of a strong tackle by Zac Masters in their win over Tumut two weeks ago.
It meant the Dragons had to rework their side but McCrone believes having another playmaking option will be a great asset as they look to set up a clash with Gundagai for the first place in the grand final.
"There is a little bit to work on as they attacked our left edge fairly strongly with their strong attacking edge while we also attacked their left edge a bit and with Jock back there he might stiffen it up a bit," he said.
"Although Jed Reardon played really well he had to play a full game of 18s and then a full game of first grade.
"It's no wonder the boys felt a bit tired.
"We should get a couple of blokes back and will have a full fresh bench with ressies out now. It's 17 fresh versus 17 fresh so we will see how we go."
While there was plenty on the line when the two teams last met, McCrone is looking forward to really getting down to business.
It's been 14 years since the Dragons last played finals and despite a slip up coming into the campaign he's hoping the side can really make an impact.
"It is disappointing as it would have been really nice to walk away with $6000 but there is still a competition that starts now," McCrone said.
"It doesn't matter what we have done in the season, this is a start of a new competition and we're pretty excited to be a part of it."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
