The recent passage of Labor's woefully low target of a 43 per cent reduction in our carbon emissions by 2030 through the House of Representatives led me to research how serious the global warming issue really is. Here is what I found.
In a new book, Hothouse Earth, Bill McGuire depicts "the coming climatic catastrophe" and argues "that there is now no chance of us avoiding a perilous, all-pervasive climate breakdown".
Advertisement
It's not the first time reputable scholars have warned of the dramatic and uncertain consequences of reaching climate system tipping points.
History demonstrates, however, that the hard science will continue to be ignored by policy makers, as Mike Scrafton wrote in Pearls and Irritations.
Policy didn't fail for more than 50 years because the climate change science was so difficult to find or understand.
By the mid-1970s, the publicly available research had accumulated to the point that climate change was clearly a significant public policy issue.
The 1978 US National Climate Program Act created "a national climate program that will assist the nation and the world to understand and respond to natural and man-induced climate processes, and their implications" and "contribute to the soundness of policy decisions". It was to have little effect.
A 1978 article in Foreign Affairs reported: "If the geophysical assumptions are correct, the process of climatic change due to industrialisation is probably almost irreversible: the only practical strategy is adaptation."
In 1983, a US Environmental Protection Agency study concluded that "significant global warming throughout the next century is likely and that fossil fuel policies designed to slow the rate of warming will not be effective until 2050 or later".
David Rind's 1984 piece titled "Global Climate in the 21st Century" predicted: "The climate during the next century will likely be substantially different from that to which we have been accustomed, and mankind will need to adjust in a variety of ways."
Gilbert F White observed in 1985 that it had become "evident that industrial and agricultural practice had resulted in a 10 per cent increase in atmospheric CO2 in 25 years".
The International Panel on Climate Change's (IPCC) first session took place in Geneva in 1988.
Yet, by 1990, roughly a year after the UN General Assembly endorsed the establishment of the IPCC, many observers were pessimistic about the international community's ability to address the problem of climate change, because of its long-term nature.
It was the major democracies that dominated the international environment when there was a chance to address the climate crisis in a timely manner.
From the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991 until 2006, when China overtook it, the US was the largest emitter of greenhouse gases (GHG), with the EU second. In this time the US and the EU combined pumped 150 billion tons of CO2 into the atmosphere.
However, the biggest growth in GHG emissions this century has been in China and India. The attempts at a reduction in emissions by America and the EU since 1970 have been negligible in terms of halting or reversing the impacts of global warming.
The current weak and dismal efforts, including our new Labor government, are no-brainers that really don't amount to much more that virtue signalling. A political sideshow. Australia's relative contribution to global emissions is around one percent.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres summed up the position nicely.
The world is speeding toward disastrous global warming of more than double the limit of 1.5 degrees celsius by 2100 and "high-emitting governments and corporations are not just turning a blind eye; they are adding fuel to the flames by continuing to invest in climate-choking industries".
Advertisement
Australia's major contribution can only be by example; making the hard, transformative, potentially politically unpalatable, decisions that will address Australia's emissions and adaptation. And to tirelessly, and even annoyingly, push the major emitters in the same direction.
Australia, like other states, will persist with posturing and spin on climate policies.
Debates over who has the biggest percentage reduction of globally irrelevant emissions in their policies are pointless. They are more about positioning Labor left of the LNP and right of the Greens. The science is ignored.
Next week, I will look in detail at what the science tells us should be done.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.